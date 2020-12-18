Delhi Police told the court, no political activity in the capital till December 31

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that protests could not be allowed inside the national capital, as political activities are suspended till 31 December in view of the current situation amid the Kovid-19 epidemic. Advocate Gautam Narayan, appearing for Delhi Police, made this point before a single judge bench of the High Court headed by Justice Naveen Chawla. Also Read – Farmer Protest Latest News: 23rd day of Kisan Aandolan, Farmers adamant on Delhi border, said- PM talk

The court also sought Delhi Police's response to a petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politicians Raghav Chadha and Atishi seeking permission to protest outside the home of Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt. Governor Anil Baijal.

The case was heard through video conferencing. During the hearing, Narayan said that no political gathering of any kind is acceptable in Delhi. He said, "Prohibition applies throughout the city, not just one street. Narayan emphasized that there are only two designated places for protest – Ramlila Maidan and Jantar Mantar.

Advocating the Delhi Police, Narayan told the High Court, both of them also have to comply with the conditions. Apart from these two, no protest can be held in any residential area. This is our understanding.

Both AAP MLAs wanted to protest outside the homes of the Home Minister and Lt. Governor on 13 December to protest against the alleged misuse of funds by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), but were not allowed to do so.

On December 13, the two MLAs were detained by the police for attempting to stage protests at some places without permission with some other AAP leaders. These included MLAs Raghav Chadha, Atishi, Ritu Raj, Kuldeep Kumar, Sanjeev Jha and many others.

A senior police officer said, many AAP leaders and party workers were detained on Sunday morning.

(Input IANS)