Delhi Police Traffic Advisory: Severe jam in many areas, do not leave on these routes, the routes going out of Delhi are also closed.

Traffic Alert, Delhi Police Traffic Advisory, heavy jam in Dhaula Kuan, Outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, GT Karnal Road, NH-44, Singhu Border: Due to agitation of farmers against three agriculture laws of Central Government in Delhi and NCR Traffic system has collapsed. Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have set out on 'Delhi Chalo' march. Due to this, traffic on most of NCI roads entering Delhi is in bad shape. In order to prevent farmers from entering Delhi, the police has installed barricades in every way. Delhi has been transformed into a fort.

In view of the possibility of deteriorating traffic system in Delhi, Delhi Traffic Police is constantly tweeting and advising people not to go on various routes.

Traffic alert

Ring Road Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Gurgaon towards Dhaula Kuan due to checking by local police near Dhaula Kuan Police chowki. Kindly avoid the stretch. – Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 27, 2020

Delhi Traffic Police has advised not to take out on Outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, GT Karnal Road, NH-44 and Singhu Border Road. Barricades have been placed on these routes.

Traffic police has said that traffic has been diverted in view of farmers’ march on Mukarba Chowk and GT Karnal Road. Because of this, there is a problem of very heavy jam in this entire area.

It says that the Tirkey boarder has been completely closed. The road leading to Haryana has also been closed. In such a situation, all the drivers have been advised not to leave on this route.

The movement of vehicles towards Sigunh boarder is closed. Interstate vehicles can be sent from the Western-Eastern Peripheral Expressway.