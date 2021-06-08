Delhi Police Tukur-Tukur Video: Policemen made Tukur-Tukur video whilst on responsibility, DCP despatched understand

Delhi Police Tukur-Tukur Viral Video: A show-cause understand has been despatched to 2 Delhi Police staff after their video went viral on social media. A girl policeman may be noticed within the viral video and each are noticed on the Fashion The town Police Station. (Fashion The town Police Station) posted in. In step with Delhi Police, notices had been despatched to each the policemen for making movies whilst on responsibility. This 15 2nd video is turning into very viral in social media.

DCP (North-West) Usha Rangnani on June 7 (DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani) Within the understand despatched by way of it, it has come to the awareness that girls head constable Shashi and constable Vivek Mathur posted at Fashion The town Police Station, whilst on responsibility in lockdown, made many a laugh video movies and posted on social media platforms. Movies are turning into very viral.

It’s identified that within the video going viral, each the policemen are in uniform and are noticed activating the track Tukur-Tukur Dekhte Ho Kya… Chehra Tera, from the Bollywood movie.

The attention additional stated – In those movies, Constable Vivek used to be now not even dressed in a masks and each weren’t noticed following social distancing. Being participants of a disciplined police pressure, the habits of each seems to be unprofessional throughout their responsibility. This act of each quantities to negligence and overlook of their reliable tasks. Due to this fact, demonstrate trigger notices are being despatched to either one of them as to why their habits must now not be condemned for this lapse.

The attention stated that its answer must be given inside 15 days of the receipt of the awareness. Failure to take action will suppose that they have got not anything to mention of their defence. The subject shall be made up our minds unilaterally.