Delhi Police’s ASI arrested in case of extortion, police medal has also been awarded

The Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police, the alleged main accused, has been arrested in a case of extortion registered in the Hauz Khas area of ​​South Delhi. Officials gave this information. He said that the ASI has been suspended and proceedings to sack it are being considered. Officials said that the accused has been identified as Rajbir Singh and four other accused had already been arrested.

Explain that Singh was also awarded the Police Medal for outstanding service in 2019. The Delhi Police said in a statement, 'There is no place in the force of people like ASI Rajbir Singh, who have been found involved in a serious criminal case. We have to follow the legal process. Delhi Police is considering withdrawing the medal awarded to her.

The statement further said, "He has been suspended and the dismissal proceedings are being considered." It is a strong message to all to be vigilant and not indulge in undesirable activities. According to the police, an FIR was lodged at the Hauz Khas police station, alleging that the complainant received a call to her father on June 28, 2020. Came and the caller threatened to call himself a gangster black and asked him to give two crore rupees. According to police, Kala threatened to kill the entire family if his demand was not met.

According to a senior police officer, during investigation, it was found that the SIM card and mobile phone used to make extortion calls were allegedly snatched from a person named Ram Murthy in Rohtak on 27 June. According to the official, however, the call was not made from the snatched mobile, but rather his SIM was put into another mobile. The second handset was taken from Sawan by a person named Mukesh, both of whom are residents of Pankaj Garden of Goyla Dairy and are accused in the case.

According to the official, Mukesh gave that mobile phone to Pramod alias Kala of Jhajjar district who called from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. Then three accused Mukesh, Sawan and Sunny alias Shooter were arrested by the police. According to the officer, during the investigation, it was revealed that Pramod was using three mobile phones, when these numbers were analyzed, it was found that ASI Rajbir Singh posted in the South West Zone of PCR was in constant contact with Pramod. According to the police, Singh also knew the complainant and told Pramod about him. He also met Pramod many times.

