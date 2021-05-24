Delhi police’s crime department will examine the wrestler Sagar Rana homicide case, Olympian Sushil Kumar is accused

New Delhi: The investigation associated with the incident associated with the incident at Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium will probably be passed over to the crime department of the police. The 23-year-old wrestler was once killed within the incident. The officials equipped this knowledge. The incident has come to mild after Sushil Kumar (37), who received a medal within the Olympic Video games, and his affiliate Ajay have been arrested from Mundka in Delhi. Additionally Learn – Wrestler Sagar Rana homicide case: Court docket despatched Sushil Kumar to six days police custody

Police mentioned that the North-West District Police, which is lately investigating the case, will formally hand it over to the Crime Department Unit via Monday. A senior police officer mentioned, ‘We have been informed verbally that additional investigation of the case will probably be executed via the workforce of crime department. This subject will probably be formally passed over to us via Monday. Additionally Learn – Covid-19 in Delhi: Delhi has 1,649 new circumstances of corona an infection, however 189 deaths

The case pertains to an incident on Might 4 on the Chhatrasal Stadium through which wrestler Sagar Rana was once killed in an assault allegedly via Sushil Kumar and different wrestlers whilst two of his buddies Sonu and Amit Kumar have been injured. Additionally Learn – Particular Mobile workforce arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar from Mundka house of ​​Delhi: Delhi Police

Delhi Police Crime Department to research the case of the killing of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium – ANI (@ANI) Might 24, 2021

Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar Chhatrasal arrested in homicide case, six days in police custody

Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar, who has been underneath arrest for just about 3 weeks, was once arrested on Sunday in reference to a brawl within the Chhatrasal stadium through which wrestler Sagar Rana was once killed. Sushil Kumar was once later produced in a Delhi court docket, which despatched him to 6 days of police custody.

The incident happened on Might 4 at Chhatrasal Stadium

The case pertains to the incident on Might 4 at Chhatrasal Stadium through which the wrestler Sagar was once killed and his two buddies Sonu and Amit Kumar have been injured once they have been attacked via Sushil Kumar and different wrestlers. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Particular Mobile) PS Kushwaha mentioned that Sushil Kumar (37) and his aide Ajay alias Sunil (48) have been arrested from outer Mundka house of ​​Delhi. Metropolitan Justice of the Peace Divya Malhotra remanded Kumar to 6 days of police custody, which was once bodily introduced within the court docket.

Olympic medalist was once lined when arrested

The participant, who received a medal for the rustic, had his face lined with a towel and his two palms have been held via officials of the Particular Mobile of Delhi Police. Sadly all this came about on Global Wrestling Day.

A praise of 1 lakh rupees was once declared at the arrest of Sushil Kumar

Delhi Police had introduced a praise of 1 lakh rupees for the informer for the arrest of Sushil Kumar, who was once absconding since then. On the similar time, a praise of Rs 50,000 was once introduced for the arrest of Ajay Kumar. After wondering Sushil Kumar within the court docket for roughly half-hour, the police sought his 12-day custody for additional wondering.

Cameras put in in stadium have been damaged, DDR to be recovered

Further Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, representing the state right through the complaints, informed the court docket that to determine all the conspiracy and cause at the back of the crime, Sushil Kumar’s custody must be wondered. The prosecutor, whilst asking for the custody of Sushil Kumar, informed the court docket, the cameras put in within the stadium have been damaged and he took the DDR to that position. He needs to be recovered.

The court docket two times refused to grant anticipatory bail to Sushil Kumar, pronouncing that he was once prima facie the principle conspirator

Previous to the arrest, a Delhi court docket refused to grant anticipatory bail to Sushil Kumar, who received the Olympic medal two times, pronouncing that he was once prima facie the principle conspirator and the character of the costs in opposition to him have been critical. A non-bailable warrant was once issued in opposition to Sushil Kumar and 6 others. This came about a couple of days after the lookout understand was once issued in opposition to the wrestler.

Circumstances underneath those sections

Delhi Police had registered an FIR on this case underneath sections 302, 308, 365, 325, 323, 341 and 506 of IPC. Together with this, a case was once additionally registered underneath sections 188, 269, 120-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and more than a few sections of the Palms Act.

Indian sports activities global surprised

Boxer Vijender Singh, who took section in two Olympic Video games with Sushil, mentioned that what he has executed for the Indian Video games can by no means be taken away. That is what I need to say at the moment. Let issues be transparent. I don’t need to remark greater than this.

Indian sports activities symbol will probably be broken

Achanta Sharat Kamal, who’s making ready to take part within the Olympics for the fourth time, admitted that the incident would harm the picture of the Indian Video games. He mentioned, if it has came about if truth be told then it’s unlucky and it’ll no longer simplest strive against however can have a unsuitable impact on Indian sports activities. Sarat Kamal mentioned, he’s certainly one of our best possible gamers. Other people take inspiration from him. So if he has executed this, then it’ll no longer simplest have a adverse have an effect on at the wrestlers but in addition the gamers of alternative sports activities.