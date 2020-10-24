Delhi Pollution: Air quality in Delhi in ‘very poor’ category, expected to improve on October 26

delhi pollution: Air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday. The city’s air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 347. ‘Travel’, the air quality monitoring system of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said that air quality in some areas remained in the ‘severe’ category but this situation will remain for a short time as the wind is expected to move. Also Read – School opening in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal said – Schools will not open in Delhi yet

Officials said that air pollution levels in areas such as Mundka, Wazirpur and Alipur were 'severe'. He said that air quality is expected to improve on 26 October. "The overall AQI in Delhi is in a very poor category and pollution levels in some places in Delhi have gone into severe category but it will remain for a short time," the travel side said. This is mainly because the speed of extremely calm local winds prevailing from tomorrow will increase by October 26. "

Travel side said that it is estimated that AQI will remain in 'very poor' category but pollution levels will not fall further. "The current situation is expected to improve slowly by 26 October which may go to the middle of a very poor category," Safer said.

According to Safar, there were 1,292 incidents of stubble burning on Friday and its contribution to Delhi’s pollution was nine percent. It is worth mentioning that AQI between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, 51 and 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 is ‘medium’, 201 and 300 is ‘bad’, 301 and 400 is ‘very bad’. And between 401 and 500 is considered ‘serious’.

