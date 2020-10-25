Delhi Pollution: Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category, expected to improve from Monday

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday and the city’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 352. Officials said air pollution levels in areas such as Mundka, Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Vivek Vihar and Bawana are ‘severe’. ‘Travel’, the air quality monitoring system of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, has said that some places have come under the category of ‘severe’ air pollution, although gradually the speed of air will keep improving. Safar said that the air quality is expected to improve on Monday. Also Read – Delhi Pollution: Air quality in Delhi in ‘very poor’ category, expected to improve on October 26

He has said that, 'Delhi's air quality is in the' very poor 'category and air pollution is quite high in some places, but it will gradually decrease. The main reason for this is the cool winds that started yesterday, which are expected to pick up gradually by October 26. "Saffar said that the air quality index is expected to be in the 'very poor' category, although it may worsen further. Are not estimated. "The current situation is expected to improve by October 26," the agency said.

He said that the number of cases of stubble burning was 1,292 on Friday. Its participation in Delhi's air pollution is nine percent. Earlier on Saturday, Delhi's AQI was 346 and the day before it was 366. It is notable that between 0 and 50 AQI is 'good', 51 and 100 is 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 is 'medium', 201 and 300 is 'bad', 301 and 400 is 'very bad'. And between 401 and 500 is considered 'serious'.

