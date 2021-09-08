Delhi Prime Courtroom passed over the investigation of Ankit Gurjar’s demise to the CBI

The Delhi Prime Courtroom on Wednesday passed over the investigation of the alleged homicide of Tihar Prison prisoner Ankit Gurjar to the CBI. Justice Mukta Gupta directed that the case document be despatched from Delhi Police to the CBI and sought a standing document from the central company prior to the following date of listening to on October 28. An in depth replica of the order is awaited.Additionally Learn – AAP govt’s remark within the Prime Courtroom – An individual who can vote can drink alcohol

Gurjar used to be discovered useless in his cellular in Tihar Prison on August 4. In a petition asking for the Delhi Police at hand over the investigation to the CBI, the circle of relatives of the deceased prisoner alleged that the prison government have been torturing Gurjar as he "may now not meet his expanding call for for cash" and He used to be murdered "beneath a pre-planned conspiracy".

The petition, filed thru advocates Mahmood Pracha and Shariq Nisar, alleged that the prison government in Tihar have been operating an "organised extortion gang" and the police have been seeking to manipulate the probe to protect the culprits.

It claimed that “all of the management is in charge” as an officer allegedly ordered the closure of the CCTV when the deceased used to be thrashed.

On August 18, the courtroom had sought a standing document from the Delhi Police and prison government at the petition. The Delhi Police claimed that the native police used to be undertaking an even investigation.