Delhi Rain Video: The rains in Delhi wreaked havoc, the bus submerged and washed away

new Delhi: When people opened their eyes on Sunday morning in the capital Delhi, it was raining heavily. In the morning, people were very relieved to see the pleasant weather but with the passage of time, the rain started showing its form. Sunday's rains gave less relief and more relief to the people. The rains in Aji Delhi broke all the records of the last five years.

There was water everywhere in Delhi NCR. The fact of the waterlogging was that in many places even buses up to 15 feet high were drowned. People had to wait for hours to get water from the roadside. Today, the havoc of rain in Delhi can be gauged by the fact that about ten houses in a slum situated on the banks of a drain were washed away.

Delhi: A house collapsed in the slum area of ​​Anna Nagar near ITO today following heavy rainfall. No one was present in the house at the time of the incident. Centralized Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and fire engines are present at the spot.

Due to incessant rains in Delhi since this morning, the water level in all the drains increased very high and the water was flowing at a high speed cutting the edges. There was a strong flow of water in the drain behind the slums built near Anna Nagar area in Delhi. The sewer was cutting the edges at a fast speed and seeing this, he started cutting the lower part of the house.

The people standing on the other side of the drain were shouting that empty the house. It’s gonna fall And as soon as he said this, the drain took away the entire house with him. It was a matter of relief that the house was completely evacuated before the house collapsed.