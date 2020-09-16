Delhi riot: Police filed a 10,000-page charge sheet against these 15 people

new Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against 15 people in a court in Delhi under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and IPC for the major conspiracy of riots in north-east Delhi in February. The charge sheet is 10,000 pages. In this, the police have included the names of 747 witnesses. Also Read – Arrest of cheating more than 2,500 people, used to commit fraud in a smart way

According to sources, the people named in the charge sheet include Tahir Hussain, Mohammad Parvez Ahmed, Mohammad Ilyas, Saifi Khalid, Ishrat Jahan, Miran Hyder, Safura Jargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Shahdab Ahmed, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Taslim Ahmed, Salim Malik, Mohammad Salim Khan and Athar Khan.

The special branch of Delhi Police told Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat that CDR (call data-record) and WhatsApp chat have been made the basis in this.

The charge sheet is 10,000 pages. In this, the police have listed 747 witnesses and the statements of 51 of them have been recorded (before the magistrate) under section 164 of the CrPC.

Final reports have been filed under various sections of UAPA, IPC and Arms Act.

Police said that it has given details of the conspiracy and related incidents in the charge sheet, which are likely to be considered in the coming days.

Police said, “Evidence includes WhatsApp chat dated February 24, when riots took place. At that time the main conspirators were directing the rioters about the violence in the area. The main conspirator was in direct contact with his people. “

Police said, “The conspirators used WhatsApp group for violence in Seelampur-Jafrabad area. There were 25 demonstration venues in 25 cities. 25 WhatsApp groups were created specifically for each city. It was demonstrated that these places are for demonstrations against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA), but through these places the conspirators guided them. “

The special cell said that Tahir Hussain, Khalid Saifi and Omar Khalid had allegedly conspired to cause widespread violence in the capital during the visit of US President Donald Trump to Delhi. In the charge sheet, the police claimed that on January 8, Tahir had met Omar and Saifi at the Shaheen Bagh dharna site. A meeting was also held at the PFI office in Jamia.

The police said, “Omar had allegedly assured that through his contacts (in the PFI) the logistical items would be available.” It says that there is an inquiry and the police will file a supplementary charge sheet in this matter.

Let us tell you that on February 24, communal violence erupted in north-east Delhi. At the same time, at least 53 people were killed and 200 others were injured when violence between CAA supporters and its opponents became uncontrollable.