Delhi riot: Yechury, Yogendra Yadav named as co-conspirators in police charge sheet, accused of inciting protesters

New Delhi: In the case of the riots in Delhi in February this year, the Delhi Police co-conspirators the names of CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh, Delhi University professor and activist Apoorvanand and documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy. Are recorded as It is alleged that these people told the protesters opposing the CAA to "go to any length", calling the CAA-NRC anti-Muslim and creating resentment in the community and organized demonstrations to tarnish the Indian government's image.

A supplementary charge sheet has been filed by the police in the riots that took place in the north eastern district of Delhi between 23 and 26 February. They all have names in it. The charge sheet claimed that 53 people were killed and 581 people were injured in the riots, 97 of which were shot. These well-known people have been accused based on the statements of three girl students. JNU students Devangana Kalitha and Natasha Narwal and students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Gulfafisha Fatima are also members of Pinjra Tod.

These people have been accused in the Jafrabad violence case. Significantly, riots started from here and spread to other parts of north-east Delhi. Charges have been registered against all three girls under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In the charge sheet made public just two days before the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament, the Delhi Police claimed that Kalita and Narwal have not only admitted their involvement in the riots but also named the names of Ghosh, Apurvanand and Roy for their patrons They have allegedly asked the girl students to protest against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) and “go to any length”.

According to the charge sheet, the girl-activists also told the police that the three together with the Islamic group Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Jamia Coordination Committee told the members of Pinjara Tod how to take forward the campaign against CAA. Have to go. The police have confirmed the events through the statements of Jamia’s student Fatima.

The chargesheet claimed that apart from Yechury and Yogendra Yadav, Fatima’s statement also included names of some Muslim community leaders like Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar, United Against Hate activist Omar Khalid and former MLA Matin Ahmed and MLA Amanatullah Khan. Are included. In this, he has been said to be helpful to the conspirators of violence. Police claim that Fatima said in her statement that she was asked to organize a demonstration to “tarnish the image of the Indian government”.

