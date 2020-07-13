Delhi Riots Case News: ‘Terror could have killed anyone at the behest of Tahir Hussain’, bail plea rejected

Delhi Riots Case News: A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of ​​suspended AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain in the murder case of IB officer Ankit Sharma in the communal riots in the North East area of ​​Delhi. The court said that suspended councilor Tahir Hussain allegedly used the rioters as ‘human weapons’ which could have killed anyone on his instigation. Also Read – Delhi Violence: Hundreds of people arrested in Delhi riot case so far, 78 charge sheets filed

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav said that 'powerful people' like Hussain can threaten the witnesses in the case if they are released on bail.

He said in his order, "At this stage I think there is enough evidence available that the applicant was fully present at the crime scene and was directing the rioters of a particular community." He did not use his hands, but used rioters as 'human weapons' that could kill anyone on his instigation. "

The judge said, “In this case it is evident that the witnesses whose statements have been recorded are residents of the same area and powerful people like the applicant (Hussain) can easily threaten them.”

However, he clarified that whatever is stated in the order is based on preliminary analysis of the materials available on record at this stage, which are yet to be tested on the trial.

The Delhi Police in its charge sheet in the case had alleged that there was a deep conspiracy behind Sharma’s murder and the mob led by Hussain targeted him exclusively.