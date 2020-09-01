Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail plea of ​​Jamia student Gulfisha Fatima in UAPA case

new Delhi: A Delhi court has dismissed the bail application of Gulfia Fatima, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in a case related to the communal riots in North East Delhi in February. Also Read – Delhi Riots: Riots planned, riots planned, Muslims violent on the instigation of Councilor Tahir Hussain

Fatima challenged the June 29 order of the Sessions Court to extend the period of investigation in this case. He sought statutory bail on the grounds that according to the law, the charge sheet was not filed within 90 days. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat rejected the bail application on the ground that it does not have any merit.

The Additional Sessions Court said, "When the period of investigation was extended till 29 August and the applicant (Fatima) was sent by the Sessions Judge to judicial custody under the provisions of UAPA, there is no reason for the applicant to say that the charge sheet was on 10 August Not filed The applicant tried to challenge the extension of the investigation by the Sessions Judge on August 29, saying that he was not competent to issue such an order. But such a statement cannot be said before this court. "

The Additional Sessions Judge said, “The order was issued on 29 June and according to that order, the period of investigation was extended till 29 August (later it was further extended.) Hence any opportunity to consider the question of statutory bail on this basis. It is not born that the final report was not filed on August 10. The present application has no merit, hence it is rejected. “

The court extended the period to 29 August and then on 13 August to 17 September to complete the investigation on 29 June.

The bail application of Fatima claimed that the sessions court was not competent to consider and approve the application filed under Section 43D (2) (b) of UAPA by the police seeking extension of time for completing the investigation. Went.

Communal riots broke out in northeast Delhi on 24 August following violence between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act. At least 53 people lost their lives in this riot and around 200 people were injured.