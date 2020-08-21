Delhi Riots: Court said, riots planned, Muslims became violent due to incitement of Councilor Tahir Hussain

new Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday said that during the riots in the city in February, Muslims became violent and started throwing stones at the Hindu community over the alleged provocation of AAP’s suspended councilor Tahir Hussain. The court said that the riots took place “in a planned manner” and were “well-planned” and allegedly promoted by mob leader Tahir Hussain and other co-accused. Also Read – Police questioning JNU alumnus leader Omar Khalid regarding Delhi riots, mobile phone also confiscated

The court made this remark after taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed against Hussain in the case related to the murder of Intelligence (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the communal violence in north-east Delhi in February.

The court directed all the accused to be produced through video conference on August 28 for further hearing in the case.

The court said that accused Tahir Hussain gave them the facility to go to the roof of their building and provide other assistance so that there could be mass riots and damage to the life of other communities.

The court said, “prima facie the accused Tahir Hussain was leading the mob from his house and also from the mosque near Chand Bagh Pulia on 24 and 25 February”.

The court said that Hussain allegedly instigated his community and promoted bitterness between Hindus and Muslims on the basis of religion, claiming that Hindus had killed many Muslims.

The charge sheet in the case related to Sharma’s murder is 50 pages long and names Hussain as the main accused along with nine others. Other accused include Anas, Feroz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoaib Alam, Salman, Najim, Kasim, Sameer Khan.

The court, however, was informed that the police have not yet taken approval from the concerned authorities against Hussain and other co-accused in the case, which is necessary in the case of treason.

Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak said that since there is no time limit to get sanction and any delay in the case will not serve the purpose for which special courts have been set up for the hearing of riot cases. In such a case, the court considers it appropriate to take cognizance of all other crimes.

The judge said in his order, “I think there is enough material on record to take cognizance of the crimes committed by the accused.”

“IO (Investigating Officer) has informed that in the present case a letter has been sent to the competent authority on 22 June, but it is not clear how long it will take to get the clearance,” the order said.