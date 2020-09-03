Delhi Riots: Court sends Sharjeel Imam to Judicial Custody till October 1

new Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday sent JNU student Sharjil Imam to judicial custody till October 1 in a case related to communal violence in North East Delhi in February. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam was arrested under the Anti-Terrorism Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Also Read – Delhi Riots: Court dismisses bail plea of ​​Jamia student Gulfisha Fatima in UAPA case

The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested the Imam on August 25 in connection with the riots during the protest against the revised citizenship law. Counsel for Sharjeel Imam said that the accused has been sent to judicial custody till October 1. Earlier, he had mistakenly told that the Imam has been sent to jail for 14 days. Also Read – New charge sheet of Delhi Police, said- ‘Sharjeel was desperate to make anti-CAA protest nationwide’

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, in view of the nature of investigation in the case, sent Sharjeel Imam to judicial custody. The court said in its order, “The application is accepted even after taking into consideration the nature of the investigation and the record of the case.” Also Read – Delhi Riots: Riots planned, riots planned, Muslims violent on the instigation of Councilor Tahir Hussain

The police had requested to send Sharjil Imam to judicial custody for 30 days. Earlier, the court sent the Imam to police custody for three days.

Cage break members and JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, Jamia Milia Islamia students Asif Iqbal Tanha and Gulfisha Khatoon, former Congress councilor Ishrat Jahan, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safura Zargar, Miran Haider, suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain, former Charges have also been made against student leader Umar Khalid etc. under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Umar Khalid has not been arrested in the case yet.

The police claimed in the FIR that Omar and his associates had incited people to initiate riots in the area and that it was a “pre-determined conspiracy”.

Sharjeel Imam was also arrested in December last year on 28 January in connection with a violent protest against the amended citizenship law near Jamia Millia Islamia.