new Delhi: A Delhi court sent JNU alumnus leader Omar Khalid, arrested in a case related to communal violence in north-east Delhi in February this year, to judicial custody till 22 October on Thursday. Later, Khalid was presented before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat through video conference. Khalid was arrested on 13 September. The police did not seek further custody of them. Also Read – Delhi Riots: SC bans 15 October action against Facebook India’s VP

Let us tell you that on February 24, communal clashes started after the violence erupted between supporters and opponents of the citizenship law on 24 February. During this time at least 53 people were killed and about 200 people were injured. Also Read – DTC discloses Rs 5.12 lakh in Delhi riots and heavy loss of revenue to Metro

Police claimed in the FIR that the communal violence was a ‘pre-planned conspiracy’, allegedly carried out by Khalid and two others. A case has been registered against Khalid on charges of sedition, murder, attempt to murder, inciting hatred between various communities on the basis of religion and inciting riot. A case was also registered against him under the stringent anti-terrorism law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Also read – pictures of clothes sent by a 17-year-old girl, after asking for work in web series, then …

A Delhi Court sends former JNU student Umar Khalid (in file photo) to judicial custody till 22nd October in connection with his alleged role in the violence of Northeast Delhi. He has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by Special Cell of Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/gPjTbhvRjw – ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

The FIR alleged that Khalid allegedly gave inflammatory speeches at two different places and appealed to the people to take to the streets and jam them during the visit of US President Donald Trump to carry out this propaganda internationally. It is possible that minorities are being tortured in India.

According to the FIR, weapons, petrol bombs, acid bottles and stones were stored in many houses to carry out this conspiracy. Police allege that co-accused Danish was given the responsibility to mobilize people at two different places and incite a riot.

The FIR said that on February 23, women and children were asked to close the road under the Jaffarabad metro station to create tension among the people living nearby.