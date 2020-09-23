Delhi Riots: SC bans 15 October action against Facebook India VP

new Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Legislative Assembly committee not to take any punitive action till October 15 in connection with the summons issued to Facebook India vice-chairman and managing director Ajit Mohan to testify about the North East Delhi riots. Go Also Read – CBSE Compartment Exam 2020: Supreme Court told CBSE, UGC – take appropriate steps to prevent career loss of students

The assembly committee is investigating the role of this social media platform in the case of alleged hate speech.

A bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Anirudh Bose and Justice Krishna Murari issued notices to the Assembly Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha through their General Secretaries and to Delhi Police. The bench has sought answers from all of them.

The apex court gave this order on the petition of Mohan and others. In this petition, the notice issued on September 10 and 18 by the Peace and Harmony Committee of the Assembly has been challenged. In these notices, he has been directed to appear before the Sadbhavana Committee probing the propagation of hate speeches during the February riots.