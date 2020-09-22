Delhi Riots: Transactions of crores of rupees were done in Delhi riots, these people got the amount, so that this work can be done…

new Delhi: In its charge sheet filed in court in connection with the riots in north-east Delhi in February, the Delhi Police has said that there are five to manage protest sites against the Revised Citizenship Act (CAA) and carry out the conspiracy of communal violence People reportedly received Rs 1.61 crore. Also Read – Person arrested in Posco dies in custody, Delhi Police said – hanged on the bed sheet

Police has filed a charge sheet against 15 accused in the case of communal violence in North East Delhi in February. According to the charge sheet, "During the investigation, it has been revealed that from 1 December 2019 to 26 February 2020, the accused Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi, Tahir Hussain, Shifa-ur Rehman and Meeran Haider got a total of 1 through bank account and cash , Rs 61,33,703 was received. " The chargesheet states that out of a total of Rs 1.61 crore, Rs 1,48,01186 was withdrawn in cash and spent for the management of the demonstration sites.