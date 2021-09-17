Delhi: SAD leaders protesting towards agricultural regulations detained, taken to Sansad Marg police station

Delhi: The Shiromani Akali Dal took out a march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to the Parliament Space at the finishing touch of 1 yr of the 3 agricultural regulations. All through this, Delhi Police detained Shiromani Akali Dal leaders and took them to Parliament Boulevard Police Station. On the similar time, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal mentioned, we have now come right here to present a message to PM Modi that now not all the Punjab however all the nation is towards his govt.Additionally Learn – Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal’s protest march towards agricultural regulations, gates of 2 metro stations closed, safety higher

Delhi Police mentioned, Shiromani Akali Dal leaders had been detained and are being taken to Parliament Boulevard Police Station.

Leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal had been detained and are being taken to Sansad Marg Police Station: Delhi Police They had been casting off a protest march within the nationwide capital at the finishing touch of 1 yr of Centre's 3 farm regulations

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal mentioned, Modi govt and Haryana govt stopped our staff. They lathi-charged and vandalized our cars. The non violent protest used to be stopped. We've come right here to present a message to PM Modi that now not simplest Punjab however all the nation is towards his govt.

Modi executive & Haryana executive stopped our staff. They resorted to baton price&broke our cars. A calm protest used to be stopped. We’ve come right here to present a message to PM Modi that now not simplest Punjab however complete nation is towards his executive: Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal leader %.twitter.com/aSWzRNdxpm – ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

“Shiromani Akali Dal individuals had accrued at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj on Friday morning to prepare a protest march towards agricultural regulations,” a senior police reliable mentioned.

Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal takes out a protest march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to the Parliament construction at the finishing touch of 1 yr of the Centre's 3 farm regulations

The SAD, led by means of birthday party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, had known as for a march from the gurdwara to the Parliament construction towards the “anti-farmer” regulations of the central govt. The protesters had known as for a march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj to Parliament.

Two metro stations closed on Delhi-Haryana border

Two metro stations close to the Tikri border in Haryana, one of the most protest websites of farmers protesting towards the Centre’s new agricultural regulations, had been closed on Friday for safety causes. Delhi Metro Rail Company mentioned that two stations in Haryana, Pandit Shri Ram Sharma and Bahadurgarh Town, come beneath the Inexperienced Line of Delhi Metro. DMRC tweeted to tell the passengers, “The access and go out gates of Pandit Shri Ram Sharma and Bahadurgarh Town had been closed.” Farmers from other states are protesting at Singhu and Tikri border on Delhi-Haryana border and Ghazipur on Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, difficult repeal of 3 new agricultural regulations.

Many portions of Delhi had been diverted in view of the protest march

The Delhi Site visitors Police on Friday knowledgeable commuters in regards to the closed routes and recommended diversions to steer clear of hassles, within the wake of a protest march arranged by means of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) individuals to protest towards the central govt’s agricultural regulations. .

Street closed at Jharoda Kalan border

The Delhi Site visitors Police had knowledgeable other folks via Twitter within the morning that the routes on the Jharoda Kalan border had been closed and requested commuters to steer clear of plying on those routes in view of the farmers’ agitation. A senior site visitors police reliable mentioned that as a precautionary measure, police pickets had been submit in more than a few spaces in Delhi and cars had been being allowed to cross simplest after checking because of the farmers’ name to protest and bring together at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj.

this street is closed

Delhi Police tweeted, “Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Street, RML Sanatorium, GPO, Ashok Street, Baba Kharag Singh Marg will probably be congested because of farmers’ agitation, so please steer clear of the use of those routes. In keeping with the police, Dhaula Kuan street from Sardar Patel Marg could also be closed. He additionally gave different knowledge similar to switch of course.