Delhi School Reopening News: When will the schools open in Delhi, know what the answer of Education Minister Manish Sisodia ….

School Reopening Latest News: After the guidelines issued by the central government to open schools, states have also started taking decisions regarding this. In the Unlock 5 Guidelines from the Central Government, it has been said that states and union territories can decide whether they want to reopen schools, colleges and coaching institutes after October 15. . After this, on Sunday, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that all the schools in Delhi will be closed till 31 October.

All schools will remain closed for students in Delhi till October 31, 2020: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia (file pic). # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/RU2fizTS8a
– ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

Talking to news agency ANI, Manish Sisodia said, ‘All the schools for students in Delhi will be closed till October 31, 2020.