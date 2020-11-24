Delhi schools not to open: Schools will not open in Delhi at present, government has given this big reason

new Delhi: Schools in the capital Delhi, which are suffering from severe corona infection, will not be opened at present. The Delhi government has decided not to open schools in view of the safety of students. On Tuesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said, “Delhi schools are not going to open in the coming days. Schools will not open in Delhi at present. The third wave of Corona is going on in Delhi at the moment and it is the most dangerous. During this time, the number of corona infected people is high. Also Read – Opposition to Agricultural Laws: Police warns of legal action for farmers coming to Delhi

Deputy CM Sisodia said, "At present, no parent will take the risk of sending their children to school."

The third wave of corona infection is going on in Delhi. The government says that in such a situation, students cannot be put in trouble by opening schools. For the last several days, the number of corona patients in Delhi is increasing. During this time, there has also been an increase in the number of deaths from corona.

President of the All India Parents Association, Ashok Aggarwal said, “We have mainly put three subjects before the Ministry of Education and the Prime Minister. The most important of these is that until the corona is completely controlled, schools should not be opened. ”

Parents in Delhi are also not in favor of sending their children to school. The All India Parents Association has demanded from the Delhi government that this entire current session be declared as Zero Academic Year.

The parents of 2500 students studying in various schools of Delhi have sent an email to the Delhi government demanding not to open the school. These parents say that until the corona vaccine comes or until at least 10 days, new cases should be opened only in case of new corona cases.

Meanwhile, in view of the present situation of Corona, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to secure 1000 ICU beds in the Central Government hospitals for the patients of Delhi.

The Delhi government claims that despite the increase in the number of people infected with the corona virus, the death rate in Delhi is being controlled. Delhi ranks 15th in terms of average deaths per million population in major cities due to Corona virus.

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, “Delhi is behind in most metro cities in terms of deaths due to corona virus. On an average, there are fewer deaths per million population in Delhi than Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. ”