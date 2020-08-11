Delhi Schools Opening Date: When will the schools open in Delhi, know Kejriwal government’s plan

Delhi Schools Opening Date: Delhi government wants schools to be opened as soon as possible. According to Delhi government, it is very important for the students to go to school and all round development of the students can be done only by going to school. Presently, in view of the corona infection, all the school colleges are closed across the country till 31 August. Also Read – Will schools open in Delhi after summer vacation? Know what is the government’s planning

However, a large group of parents have also appealed not to open the school in view of Corona infection. Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister in Delhi Government said, “Let us all pray that the schools should open as soon as possible. There is a lot of strength in prayer. There is no school option. Going to school leads to all-round development of children. So we want the school to open as soon as possible. Until schools are not opening, there is an effort to improve online. ” Also Read – Coronavirus In Delhi Update: 500 new cases of Kovid-19, number of infected crosses 10 thousand, said Kejriwal- If Prabhu stays with discipline, Prabhu will protect …

Sisodia said, “I am also a father. My son is also confined in a room and laptop. It is a big disadvantage to be denied the benefits of going out and studying in school. ” Also Read – Delhi Metro Service Date: Know when Delhi Metro will start, see how to sit, New Rules

Feedback is being taken on the experiences of semi-online education in Delhi government schools. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited Kautilya State SKV, Chirag Enclave on Tuesday and interacted with teachers and parents. So far, feedback has been taken from parents and teachers in seven zone schools.

During this, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “According to the data that came to us, this experiment is going well. I have come to understand the ground reality from parents and teachers. “

Sisodia said, “It is a difficult period. We should not be under the illusion that there is no loss of children. We are trying to minimize the loss. 83 percent of the children of this school have joined us in semi-online classes. But the remaining 17 percent of the children have not been contacted so far. ”

Material for the children who did not have online resources, in semi-online arrangements in Delhi has been given in the school. Such students and their parents are being contacted over the phone by the schools.

Government schools of Delhi have made history this time by bringing 98 percent results. Five years ago this result increased from 84 percent to 88 percent, then a target of 90 percent was kept.

During the review, the parents said that the children are enjoying this study a lot. The teachers of the school have worked hard on the children and the children are getting a good opportunity to learn.