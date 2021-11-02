Delhi: Senior Congress chief Arvinder Singh dies of middle assault, merges in Panchatattva

New Delhi: Former Union Minister Buta Singh’s son and senior Congress Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh died of a middle assault on Monday. He was once 56 years outdated. His relative Pawan Arora knowledgeable that Sardar Arvinder Singh, son of former House Minister past due Sardar Buta Singh and previous MLA, died on the age of 54. Arvinder Singh is survived by way of his spouse and two youngsters.Additionally Learn – Congress Disaster: Former Punjab Leader Minister Amarinder Singh Resigns From Congress; Stay this title of your birthday celebration

Arora mentioned, "The final rites of Arvinder Singh have been carried out on the Lodhi Highway crematorium on Tuesday." Many birthday celebration leaders together with Congress nationwide spokesperson Pawan Khera expressed grief over the loss of life of Arvinder Singh. Singh changed into an MLA from Delhi's Deoli meeting seat in 2008.

It's being advised that he was once working unwell for a very long time. His final rites have been carried out as of late at 12 midday at Lodhi Highway crematorium. Arvinder was once elected MLA from Delhi's Deoli meeting constituency in 2008. After the scoop of his loss of life got here out, there was once a wave of mourning within the birthday celebration and its leaders.

Condoling Congress chief Pawan Khera, he mentioned, “Stunned to listen to in regards to the premature death of my colleague and pal Arvinder Singh. He labored tirelessly for his constituency.”

On the identical time, Congress chief Sachin Pilot additionally expressed grief over his loss of life and mentioned, “I deeply mourn the surprising death of Arvinder Singh Beautiful, son of former Union Minister Overdue Shri Buta Singh ji and previous MLA of Delhi. My private sympathies are with the bereaved circle of relatives. Would possibly God give peace to the departed soul and energy to the bereaved circle of relatives to endure this loss.

Giving details about his loss of life past due evening, Delhi Congress mentioned, “Son of former Union Minister Sardar Buta Singh ji and previous Congress MLA from Deoli, Arvinder Singh ji has passed on to the great beyond abruptly.” (Enter, Language-IANS)