Delhi: Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari writes to PM Modi for maintenance in Jama Masjid

New Delhi: After the stone fell from the minaret of Jama Masjid in Delhi on Friday, the Shahi Imam of the mosque wrote a letter to Top Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) on Sunday to fix the ancient shrine once conceivable. Asked to direct the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to get it carried out.

In a letter to Modi, Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari stated, "Many stones within the mosque are in a dilapidated situation and regularly fall. On Friday, some stones got here down from the mosque construction. Then again, because of the closure of the mosque to the average other folks because of the lockdown, a significant coincidence was once prevented." "Because of the autumn of those stones, the power of the stones round them has weakened and must be repaired in an instant to keep away from any mishap," he stated within the letter.

Bukhari stated, "Such injuries have took place up to now and after that the ASI has carried out the restore paintings. He stated that because of the loss of an everlasting funds for the restore of the mosque, the restore paintings within the mosque takes time and for this a letter needs to be written and then the estimate is made, the funds is authorized after which the paintings begins.

Bukhari stated, "The stones at some puts within the mosque have change into so broken that we have got stopped them through tying them with ropes. That is why I've written a letter to the Top Minister that the engineer will have to check out all the construction and the restore paintings will have to be carried out in an instant.

He stated that 3 domes of the mosque had leaked, the paintings of which was once finished best about 8 months in the past. Consistent with the letter, as a different case, the Archaeological Survey of India has been sporting out restore paintings within the mosque since 1956.

Positioned in entrance of the Pink Citadel of Delhi, this mosque was once constructed through the 5th Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in 1656. Consistent with the web page of the Ministry of Tradition, 25,000 other folks can be offering prayers in Delhi’s biggest mosque. It is usually referred to as Masjid-e-Jahanuma. It’s stated that Shah Jahan constructed the Jama Masjid at a value of Rs 10 crore.