Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal’s protest march in opposition to agricultural regulations, gates of 2 metro stations closed, police larger safety

DELHI NEWS Updates: At the crowning glory of 1 yr of 3 agricultural regulations of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Centre, a protest and march is being taken out within the nation's capital Delhi in opposition to them. In view of this, the gates of 2 metro stations had been closed. Safety preparations had been made in view of the 'Black Friday Protest March' introduced by way of the Shiromani Akali Dal at the crowning glory of 1 yr of the 3 agricultural regulations. On the other hand, just a few staff of Shiromani Akali Dal had been observed at the highway. On the identical time, Delhi Police says that there's no permission for protest.

This protest march of Shiromani Akali Dal led by way of SAD leader Sukhbir Badal and previous Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is being taken out from Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib to Parliament Area as of late.

On the identical time, Delhi Metro Rail Company has tweeted that the access/go out gates of Pandit Shriram Sharma and Bahadurgarh Town had been closed.

New Delhi district DCP Deepak Yadav mentioned, “Some other folks have amassed right here for the protest being arranged by way of Shiromani Akali Dal. We’re in talks with their leaders and feature obviously knowledgeable that there’s no permission to protest right here.

Safety preparations had been made at Delhi Shankar Street in view of the ‘Black Friday Protest March’ introduced by way of the Shiromani Akali Dal at the crowning glory of 1 yr of the 3 agricultural regulations.

On the identical time, Delhi Site visitors Police mentioned that Jhadoda Kalan border has been closed by way of barricading because of farmers’ agitation, please chorus from the usage of this course.

Allow us to inform you that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had mentioned the day gone by that at the crowning glory of 1 yr of the 3 agricultural regulations of the Heart, it’s going to protest in opposition to them in Delhi on Friday. The birthday celebration mentioned on Thursday that the protest march will probably be taken out from Gurdwara Rakabganj Sahib to Parliament Area, which will probably be led by way of SAD leader Sukhbir Badal and previous Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. All 3 agricultural regulations had been handed in Parliament on 17 September 2020 and Harsimrat resigned from the Union Council of Ministers in protest in opposition to them.