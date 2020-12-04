Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee sent legal notice to Kangana Ranaut, said- unconditional apology

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for tweeting on Dilkis dadi: The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DSGMC) has sent a legal notice to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Also Read – Farmers protest: Literature also returned awards in support of farmers

Manjinder Singh Sirsa of DSGMC said, "We have sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her derogatory tweet, stating the old mother of a farmer as a woman who gets Rs 100." His tweets depict the protest of farmers as illustrations. We apologize to him unconditionally for insensitive remarks.

Another sent legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her derogatory tweet calling aged mother of a farmer as woman available for Rs 100. Her tweets portray farmers protest as antinational. We demand unconditional apology from her for insensitive remarks: DSGMC Pres Manjinder Singh Sirsa pic.twitter.com/cVC6NqYwrJ

This case came to the headlines when the actress was tweeted on Twitter count with Bilkis Banu, who became famous with the Shaheen Bagh movement. In which Kangna described an elder of the peasant movement as the grandmother of the Shaheen Bagh movement, Bilkis Bano. While retweeting, she shared pictures of the two elderly women and wrote that it is Shaheen Bagh’s grandmother who is available to perform for Rs 100. Kangana had removed her tweet after people raised questions.