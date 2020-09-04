Delhi: Sister’s boyfriend used to narrate love story to friends, when found out, brother took this dreadful step

new Delhi: When a lover would often get to know about a love affair with a sister, he could not get this bad. The young man first explained to his sister’s lover that he should not do so, but if he did not agree, then the young man made a plan for his murder and carried out the crime. The matter has been revealed only one day later. Also Read – Bar-pub will open in Delhi from 9 September, Kejriwal government expressed happiness

Please tell that the police of Shahbad Dairy area of ​​Delhi were reported to have a dead body near Prahladpur at 4.56 pm on Thursday. When the police reached there, the dead body of a person was found in the green area in front of the water plant.

Police said on Friday that the accused have been identified as Armaan resident of Shahbad dairy and his friend Karan Singh, resident of Sector 16, Rohini. A 22-year-old man and a friend of his have been arrested on charges of killing a sister’s boyfriend in Delhi’s Shahabad Dairy area. Also Read – Double Murder in Delhi: 23-year-old man killed two roommates in a rent dispute

A senior police officer said that on Thursday evening at 4.56 pm, Shahbad Dairy Police was informed that a dead body was lying near Prahladpur. The person’s throat was cut with a sharp weapon and ID card was also not recovered from him. The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Dharmendra alias Raj, who was a resident of JJ Colony of Shahabad Dairy.

The official said that when the police reached there, the dead body of a person was found in the green area in front of the water plant. The investigation was started by registering a case of murder at the Shahabad Dairy Police Station. Armaan and Singh were arrested by the police on the basis of technical surveillance and local intelligence.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Dharmendra had a love affair with Armaan’s sister and used to talk to his friends about it. Armaan did not like this thing and he refused to do this to Dharmendra, but he ignored it, after which the accused murdered him. Police said that a medium-sized sword and motorcycle have been recovered from the accused. Further investigation is in progress.

