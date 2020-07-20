Delhi: Staff member hanged at Congress headquarters, this note written in suicide note

new Delhi: A 45-year-old employee committed suicide here at the Congress headquarters. A person named Prakash Singh closed the door inside the headquarters and made a wire loop and hanged from it. The deceased’s brother told the police that Prakash had locked himself in the civil quarter since July 17. He neither opened the door nor gave any response. Also Read – BJP President JP Nadda targets Rahul Gandhi, said- A dynasty wants to ruin PM Modi

Prakash was found hanging in his room. The room was closed from inside. A senior Delhi Police official said, "A suicide note has been recovered from the scene, which shows that he was very upset due to the marital discord." The body has been shifted to the mortuary of RML Hospital.

Initial inquiries have revealed that the deceased was an alcoholic and went into depression due to separation of wife and child. " Police is investigating further. This is probably the first time such an incident has happened in the headquarters of a big political party. Police say that the investigation of the case is going on. The person was troubled by his personal problems. Due to this, he took such a step.