Delhi: Students will get ration for 6 months, 8 lakh families will benefit, CM Kejriwal said – will not let you go hungry.

new Delhi: Under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, the Delhi government will give dry ration to its students for six months. This step has been taken in view of the closure of schools due to the global epidemic of Kovid-19 (Corona Virus). During this, Kejriwal said that no student will be allowed to starve.

In an event organized to distribute drought rations at a government school in Mandavali area of ​​Delhi, Kejriwal said, "When the schools were closed, we had decided to send money to parents for the mid-day meal scheme, but now we have given the students It has been decided to give dry ration for six months.

The school has been closed since March in view of Kovid-19 in the country. Schools were partially opened in some states on 15 October. However, the Delhi government has said that schools will not open in the national capital until the corona virus vaccine arrives.