Delhi Temperature Today 10 December 2020: Get ready … Delhi is going to have a nice winter, it will rain in two days

Delhi Temperature Today 10 December 2020: If you live in Delhi and nearby areas, then get ready for a good winter. In these areas, the minimum temperature of rain will also fall in the next two days. Due to the passing of fresh Western Disturbance from the Himalayan region, the national capital and its neighboring cities may receive light rain in the next two days. Also Read – Delhi Temperature Today Morning: Monday was the coldest morning of 17 years, 6.3 degree Celsius temperature

An official of the meteorological department said on Thursday that fresh snowfall occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand due to western disturbances. Also Read – India Weather Report: Increased cold in North India, temperatures in many parts reached below normal, mercury will fall further!

An India Meteorological Department official said, “After passing the Western Disturbance, icy northwesterly winds from the snow-covered Himalayas will cause a drop in temperature in the plains.” Is expected to reach Celsius. Also Read – Delhi Coldest Day: Severe winter to fall in Delhi this year; 14-year record has been broken this morning only

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius. Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category. However, it is likely to improve after light rain and wind speed forecast for the next two days. Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) remained at 304 till 10 am. On Wednesday, the 24-hour average index was recorded at 358.

