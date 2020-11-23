Delhi Temperature Today Morning: Monday was the coldest morning of 17 years, temperature was 6.3 degrees Celsius

Delhi Temperature Today Morning: This year in the capital Delhi is going to be very cold. On Monday, the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 6.3 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal, which is the lowest temperature recorded in the last 17 years. India Meteorological Department (IMD) gave this information. The department said that the minimum temperature was 6.9 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature was 24.2 degree Celsius in the national capital on Sunday, which was the lowest temperature of the month. Also Read – Delhi Coldest Day: Severe winter to fall in Delhi this year; 14-year record has been broken this morning only

Kuldip Srivastava, head of IMD's regional forecasting center, said, "The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius, the lowest temperature recorded since November 2003. Then 6.1 degree Celsius was recorded. "He said that the temperature at Lodhi Road meteorological center was 6.4 degree Celsius.

In the plains, IMD declares a cold wave to run when the temperature is below 10 ° C and 4.5 ° C below normal for two consecutive days. Srivastava said, "If such a situation prevails in some small areas of Delhi, a cold wave can be declared."

The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Delhi in the month of November last year at 11.5 ° C, 2018 at 10.5 ° C and 2017 with 7.6 ° C. The lowest ever temperature of 3.9 degree Celsius was recorded on November 28, 1938.

However, due to western disturbances, the temperature may increase by two to three degrees Celsius in the coming four-five days. IMD officials said that except November 16, the minimum temperature in November was two to three degree Celsius below normal due to absence of clouds.

In the national capital, the temperature in October was the lowest in the last 58 years. In October this year, the minimum temperature was 17.2 degrees Celsius. This was the lowest temperature since 1962, when the temperature was recorded at 16.9 ° C.