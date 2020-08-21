Delhi to open weekly market on trial basis, SOP released from Monday

new Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed the weekly markets to be opened on August 24-30 on a trial basis. Along with this, the departments were instructed to strictly implement Kovid-19 prevention measures including social distance rules. Also Read – Another MP of Corona positive, so far 7 members of cabinet including CM infected

According to the order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, weekly markets will not be allowed in prohibited areas.

Deva, chairman of DDMA's state executive committee, said in the order, 'Each zone in all the three Municipal Corporations / New Delhi Municipal Corporation / Delhi Cantonment Board from August 24 to August 30 for a week on the basis of testing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. I will be allowed to set up a weekly market every day.

The DDMA has also issued standard operating procedures in view of ensuring Kovid-19 containment measures during the operation of these markets. The ban on weekly markets is applicable in the city from 25 March.