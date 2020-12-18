Delhi Traffic Alert Latest News: Many borders of Delhi still closed, some open, these are diverted routes

Delhi Traffic Alert Latest News 17 Dec2020: Due to the farmer movement, many borders of Delhi are closed on Friday as well. Delhi Traffic Police has released Traffic Alert regarding morning traffic. According to the latest information of the Delhi Traffic Police, where the traffic is closed for traffic on the borders of Delhi and where it is open .. You can know here. Please tell that even today, Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh border are closed. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: After an 8-page letter from the Minister of Agriculture, Prime Minister Modi made this appeal to the donors …

Explain that the farmers’ protest against the three agricultural laws passed by the Center has entered its 23rd day today. Also Read – Uproar in Delhi Assembly, AAP legislators tore copy of agricultural law, says – is dangerous

Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement. Chilla Border one carriageway from Delhi to Noida is open for traffic however the other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed: Delhi Traffic Police

– Jhatikara border Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrians.

– Chilla Border One is open for carriageway traffic from Delhi to Noida

– Although the second carriageway from Noida to Noida to Delhi carriageway is closed

Open border border available for Haryana

* Jharoda (single carriageway / road only), Daurala, Kapasera, Badusarai, Rajokhar NH 8, Bijwasan / Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera border.

– Tikri, Dhansa border are closed for any traffic movement.

– Jhatikar border is open only for two wheelers and pedestrians

– Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh border are closed

– Please choose alternative route through Lampur, Safiabad and Singhu school toll tax border

– Traffic diverted from Mukarba and GTK Road,

– Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road, NH-44