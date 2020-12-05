Delhi Traffic Latest Alert: Many borders of Delhi still closed, use these routes

Delhi-Haryana border, Delhi- Noida border latest news: Demonstrations of farmers of many states, including Punjab, Haryana, UP against the Central Agricultural Laws in the capital of the country, continue for the 10th day on Saturday. Due to this demonstration of farmers, farmers are adamant on the border of Delhi, due to which there are jams on various routes. Delhi Traffic Police issued an alert by Delhi Traffic Police. Also Read – Farmers Protest Latest Update: 5th round of talks to convince farmers today, what will Annadata agree?

Farmers protest in Tikri Tikri in Delhi Haryana border Delhi-Haryana border Farmers protest continues. Delhi Traffic Police has said that the Jhatikara border (Delhi-Haryana border) is open only for two-wheeler vehicles. The open borders for Haryana are – Dhansa, Daurala, Kapasera, Rajokhari NH-8, Bijwasan / Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera. Also Read – Farmer Agitation: Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann, in support of farmers, refused to accept the award from the government

Gazipur border (UP-Delhi border) on NH-24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests: Delhi Traffic Police https://t.co/PSsNCcaIqp Also Read – Khap Panchayats open warning to Kangana Ranaut after controversial tweet – If you dare, go and show it in Haryana – ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

The Delhi Traffic Police has said that the Delhi-UP border (UP-Delhi border) Gazipur border on NH 24 is also closed. Delhi traffic is closed from Ghaziabad.

Noida Link Road Noida link road Chilli Border is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi on the Chilla border as farmers agitation is going on at Gautam Budh Nagar Gate. People coming to Delhi have been advised to avoid Noida Link Road and use DND DND.