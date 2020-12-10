Delhi Traffic Latest Updates: If you want to avoid trouble, do not go on these routes, traffic police issued advisory

Delhi Traffic Latest Updates: The Farmer Movement (Kisan Andolan) in Delhi is at the peak of the Farm Laws 2020. For the last 14 days, farmers have closed many avenues. The farmers are protesting by blocking the road. This is making people difficult. There is a situation of traffic jam on many routes. People are also getting trapped by going towards the places of protest. Also Read – Viral: Policeman asked for leave- ‘Biwi Dantegi if Saale’s wedding does not go’, suspended, letter also viral

In such a situation, Delhi Traffic Police has given information about which routes to go and which not. Amid the ongoing farmers' agitation on the borders of Delhi, the Delhi Traffic Police informed the people about the closed routes. Police also advised people to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Police tweeted and said that Tikri and Dhansa border are still closed for traffic. At the same time, the Jhatikara border is open for light vehicles and pedestrians. He tweeted that Jhada, Dhaurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan / Bajgheda, Palam Vihar and Dundahera border can be used to go to Haryana. There is heavy traffic on alternate routes from changing routes.