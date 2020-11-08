Delhi Under 3rd Phase of covid: Health Minister said on Kovid’s cases in Delhi – Kovid’s third round worst

new Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Sunday said that the third round of Kovid-19 in the capital is at its peak and looking at the number of cases, it seems that this is the worst phase ever. The minister said that the government has increased the number of beds for Kovid-19 patients in hospitals in Delhi, but there is no plan to take the services of hotels and processions. Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: Corona infects figure in country cross 85 lakhs, more than 45 thousand cases in last 24 hours …

Jain said, 'The third round of Kovid-19 in Delhi is at its peak. From the number of cases it appears that this is the worst phase ever. But soon the cases will start to decline. "The minister said that the reason for the increase in cases is to be investigated rapidly and to find out the infected.

He said that negligence by people is a major reason for the rapid increase in cases. Jain said, "Some people feel that even if they do not wear masks, they will do nothing. They are thinking wrong. Until the anti-Kovid-19 vaccine is prepared, the mask is the only medicine.

As the third phase of Delhi Corona infection starts, the number of infected people is increasing rapidly in the capital, on Saturday once again seven thousand cases of Kovid infection were reported in Delhi.

Currently, 40,258 patients are being treated in Delhi hospitals. So far, a total of 3,83,614 people have been infected here. According to the bulletin, a total of 15,409 RT-PCR and 42,024 rapid antigen tests were conducted on Saturday.