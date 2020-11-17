Delhi University: Admission to PG Courses starting on Wednesday, merit list will be released on this day

new Delhi: The first merit list for post graduate courses in Delhi University will be released in the next 24 hours. Students seeking admission can apply for admission in their preferred courses on the basis of first merit list from 18 to 20 November. Giving official information, the Delhi University administration said, “Students can enroll for entrance-based PG courses on November 23, based on the first merit list. After the admission process is complete, Delhi University can start classes for post graduate students from December this year. ” Also Read – DU Admissions 2020: PG admission process will start in Delhi University from this day, know the complete details related to it

Entrance and merit based admission of revised post graduation for the academic year 2020-21 in Delhi University will be completed by December this year. After the admission process is complete in December, classes for the new semester will start.

The National Examination Agency (NTA) has released the question paper and provisional 'Answer Key' for entrance examinations conducted for admission in 61 post graduate courses based on entrance tests in various colleges of Delhi University.

Under the Delhi University Entrance Examination (DUET) 2020, candidates appearing in the entrance examination of these 61 PG Courses can see the question paper as well as visiting the Provisional ‘Answer Key’ examination portal issued by the agency. In addition, the agency also invited objections, if any, to the Provisional Answer Key issued.

The Delhi University administration said, “Students desirous of taking admission in the post graduate course of Delhi University can take admission from November 25 to November 27 as per the second merit list. These students can pay the admission fees by 30 November. “

Apart from this, the university gave official information that the third merit list will be released on December 2 for admission to PG course. Admission to this merit list will run till December 4.