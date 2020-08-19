Delhi Unlock 3.0: Hotel to open in Delhi, gym will be closed, these rules will be for weekly market ..

new Delhi: In the meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday, permission has been given to reopen hotels in Delhi. At the meeting, it was decided that the gyms will remain closed and weekly markets will be opened on a trial basis. The meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was postponed to Tuesday in this regard. These decisions have been taken in the meeting held on Wednesday. Also Read – ‘AAP’ is preparing to distribute oximeters from village to village across the country, know what is Kejriwal’s plan

All top officials, including Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, were present in this meeting of DDMA on Wednesday. The Kejriwal government had issued orders to open a hotel in Delhi in Unlock 3 and to open a weekly market (for a week on a trial basis) but the Lieutenant Governor reversed the decision of the Kejriwal government.

The Kejriwal government again sent a proposal to Lt. Governor Anil Baijal to open hotels, gyms and weekly markets and said that hotels, gyms and weekly markets should be opened in Delhi.

It was said on behalf of the Kejriwal government that the corona cases are now decreasing in Delhi and the situation is constantly improving. According to the central government guidelines, the Delhi government has the right to take the decision.

Along with this, it was also said that cases are constantly increasing in many states in the country and the situation is continuously deteriorating, but why hotels, gyms and weekly markets are opening there, why the people of Delhi are being prevented from earning their livelihood. is? In this regard, the proposal was sent by the Kejriwal government on August 6, on which a decision was taken today.