Delhi Unlock 3.0: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal rejected two decisions of Delhi Government’s Unlock 3

new Delhi: Seeds of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal were once again in the trenches. The weekly market to be held in the city was allowed to open, but Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal rejected both these important decisions of the Kejriwal government. Also Read – Diesel price cuts in Delhi huge, big decision of Kejriwal government

The Kejriwal government had released the guidelines for Unlock 3 on Thursday. The government had given permission to end the night curfew and restart the hotels for Unlock 3 starting from August 1. The government said that now the hotel in Delhi is not connected to the hospital, so the process of reopening them should be started slowly, which will also improve the economic situation. Also Read – Earthquake tremors occurred in Delhi 18 times in the last 4 months, residents should be careful

Delhi LG Anil Baijal cancels Delhi government’s decision to open hotels and weekly markets on a trial basis, as part of # Unlock3 pic.twitter.com/tvLYm5gmVI Also Read – Unlock 3 / Gym / Theater: Gym and cinemas can open from August 1, know what is the Chief Minister’s plan – ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

The government had allowed opening of weekly markets in addition to the hotels so that people can resume their employment, but at the same time it also said in the guidelines that everyone should be protected from corona virus infection while opening hotels and markets. Rules such as masking and maintaining mutual distance etc. have to be followed. Now the Lieutenant Governor has banned Anil Baijal from opening the hotel and reopening the weekly market.

More than one lakh 34 thousand people have been infected with Corona in Delhi so far, but it is a matter of relief that now the number of active cases in the capital is below 11 thousand. So far, 3936 people have died in Delhi from Corona.