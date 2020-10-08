Delhi Unlock 5.0: All weekly markets will resume in Delhi, CM Kejriwal gave permission, learn new rules

new Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday decided to allow all weekly markets to resume in the national capital with immediate effect. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) took this decision after reviewing the Kovid-19 situation in the metropolis. Also Read – After defeating Corona, Arjun Kapoor shared this special post, said – Virus is dangerous

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter, "Now all the weekly markets of Delhi will be opened. The poor people will get a lot of relief from this. "In his order issued on Wednesday, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said that all weekly markets have been allowed to start with immediate effect except Kovid-19 Restricted Area.

However, on behalf of the government, it has been said that to open the market, traders have to follow the rules of Corona virus pandemic. Creating social distancing would be a juror, as well as a mask and sanitizer should also be arranged in the shop.

Before opening the weekly markets, the Delhi government took another major decision on Wednesday, in which now CM Kejriwal has also agreed to open a 24-hour restaurant in the capital. He has told the restaurant owners that if they want to open the restaurant, then they will not face any kind of problem from the government.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an important meeting with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday. The meeting was to liberate the restaurant industry from the permit raj and create new jobs.

The CM has decided to allow the restaurant operators to deposit the excise duty by 31 March and has been allowed to deposit the excise duty quarterly without any interest.