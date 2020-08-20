Delhi Unlock Guidelines: Approval to open weekly market-hotel in Delhi, will have to wait for gym

Delhi Unlock Guidelines: Due to Coronavirus, the ban on many works across the country has been gradually eased gradually. In order to maintain social distancing and prevent the outbreak of Pendamic, the government had announced lockdown in the initial phase. However, to speed up economic activities, the government relaxed the restrictions imposed in the entire country and started the process of unlocking. In the national capital Delhi too, Corona has caused a lot of destruction. In such a situation, many works are still banned in Delhi. Also Read – Coronavirus in India Update: Corona growing at alarming speed, about 70 thousand people infected in 24 hours

But, meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has approved the opening of hotels and weekly markets. However, people will have to wait longer for the gymnasiums to open, as the government has still not approved the opening of the gym.

Sources in the Delhi government have been quoted as saying that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting (DDMA Meeting) decided to open hotels and weekly markets in the city, but the ban on opening of gyms is still in progress. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal participated in the meeting through video conference.

Before this, approval was also given to open weekly markets and hotels in the national capital, but Lt Governor Anil Baijal postponed the decision of the central government in view of the circumstances. However, the Central Government has not yet taken any decision on opening of cinema houses, swimming pools and gyms in the capital and adjoining areas.