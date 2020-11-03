Delhi Unlock6.0: Interstate bus services will start in Delhi from today, these rules will be there to travel

new Delhi: The Delhi government announced on Monday that interstate bus services would start from November 3 and three interstate bus terminals (ISBT) would be allowed to operate at half the capacity before Kovd-19. Also Read – Multiplexes will open in West Bengal till November 30, with 50 percent capacity. Here are the SOPs

This step has been taken amidst increase in the cases of Kovid-19 in the metropolis, where five thousand new cases are being reported daily since last few days. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said that Kovid-19 protocol has to be followed for starting interstate bus services. Also Read – Kejriwal government’s big decision, ‘No manufacturing industry allowed in new industrial areas in Delhi’

He tweeted, “Bus services are resuming in Delhi from November 3 to 3 ISBT, we are ensuring that all the precautionary, standard operating procedures are followed. There will be a system of sanitization of buses at ISBT and their source, thermal screening of passengers and crew members, making it mandatory for passengers to wear masks and check camps in case of illness. ” Also Read – Strong fall in crude oil due to repeated lockdown in many countries due to increasing cases of COVID-19

Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) said in an order that interstate bus services will operate from Sarai Kale Khan, Kashmiri Gate and Anand Vihar from November 3. DTIDC only handles ISBT.

(Input: language)