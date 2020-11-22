Delhi Violence: Bail granted to student leader Gulfisha Fatima in Delhi violence case

Delhi Violence: A Delhi court granted bail to student leader Gulfisha Fatima, who was arrested in connection with the violence in north-east Delhi in February this year. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted bail to Fatima and asked her to deposit a personal bond of Rs 30,000 and an equal surety. Also Read – Delhi Violence: Umar Khalid to run case under UAPA, Ministry of Home Affairs and Delhi Government got approval

The court directed him not to leave the Delhi area without any prior permission of the court or to engage in any kind of criminal activity. The court told him not to tamper with any evidence or contact any witnesses and to be present on every date of the court-directed hearing.

According to the police's FIR, Fatima illegally instigated the mob, who then indulged in riots in the Zafarabad area, which led to the death of a man, Aman, who was injured by a bullet. The court said that the co-accused in the case, Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, had already been granted bail and their role has been similar to that of Fatima.

(Input: IANS)