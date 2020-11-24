Delhi Violence: Judge says- Omar Khalid, enough material to take action against Sharijil Imam

new Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday took cognizance of the recent supplementary charge sheet filed against former JNU students Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and Faizan Khan in a case related to alleged conspiracy in the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said in the order, “After studying the charge sheet and documents, there is enough material to take action against the accused.” The court has directed the lawyer of the accused to collect a soft copy of the charge sheet on the afternoon of December 2. Faizan, who is on bail, has been summoned on 22 December. Also Read – Delhi Violence: Bail to student leader Gulfisha Fatima in Delhi violence case

The court said, since the two accused persons, Sharjeel Imam and Omar Khalid, are present with their lawyer through the Webex App, there is no need to issue summons. On Sunday, the Delhi Police filed a 930-page supplementary charge sheet against the three. The case relates to a 'conspiracy' to incite the riots, in which 53 people were killed and 748 people were injured. The police claimed that the communal violence was a pre-determined conspiracy allegedly hatched by Khalid and others.

The stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to criminal conspiracy, murder, rioting, treason, unlawful mob gathering have been added to the charge sheet against the three accused. He is also accused of increasing hatred among people on the basis of religion, language and caste.

The first 17,500-page charge sheet in the case against 15 people was filed by the Delhi Police two months ago. The names of Tahir Hussain, Safura Zargar, Gulfish Khatoon, Devangana Kalita, Shafa-ur-Rehman, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Natasha Narwal, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Ishrat Jahan, Miran Haider, Shadab Ahmed, Talsim Ahmed, Salim Malik, Mohammad Athar Khan Are included.

(Input-IANS)