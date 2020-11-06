Delhi Violence: Umar Khalid to run case under UAPA, Ministry of Home Affairs and Delhi government got approval

new Delhi: The Home Ministry and the Delhi government have given approval to prosecute Omar Khalid and others in the Delhi violence case. Significantly, Umar Khalid was arrested on charges of inciting violence in Delhi under the UAPA. Explain that no person can be prosecuted under the UAPA Act without the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Also Read – Standalone Restraunt: Relief to traders of Delhi, process of approval of standalone restaurant ends

After this permission, Delhi Police will soon file a chargesheet in the Delhi violence case against Omar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. At the same time, the crime branch team will file a charge sheet against Omar Khalid in the court. It is worth mentioning that JNU student Umar Khalid was arrested on 14 September by Delhi Police.

Explain that to extend the period of judicial custody of Omar Khalid, an application was filed in the Karkardooma Court by the Delhi Police. On this, the court has extended the judicial custody of Omar Khalid till 20 November. On this matter, Umar's lawyer says that Omar Khalid has cooperated with the police in the investigation. In such a case, the lawyer has opposed the application filed by the Delhi Police.