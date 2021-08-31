Delhi Visitors Alert: Because of heavy rains in Delhi, water logging at many puts, site visitors affected – recommendation to keep away from those routes

Delhi Visitors Alert: A number of spaces of the nationwide capital won rain on Tuesday morning, inflicting water-logging and affecting site visitors. Consistent with Visitors Police and Public Works Division (PWD) officers, AIIMS Flyover, on Ring Highway close to Hyatt Lodge, on each side of Savitri Flyover, Maharani Bagh, 11 Murti Highway from Dhaula Kuan, Shahjahan Highway, W Level of ITO, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and Moolchand Underpass are a few of the spaces the place there have been studies of water logging.Additionally Learn – Climate Replace As of late: It’s raining in Maharashtra, clouds are raining in Delhi too, see VIDEO of rain

He mentioned site visitors was once affected on some routes because of water-logging and other people were prompt to keep away from the ones routes.

Delhi: Rain lashes more than a few portions of the nationwide capital. Visuals from the world round Akshardham Temple. %.twitter.com/nQxH3D1if4 – ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

Additionally Learn – Climate Information Newest Replace: Report breaking rain in Delhi, Orange climate alert issued in those states for subsequent 5 days

Delhi Visitors Police mentioned in a sequence of tweets, ‘The street from IOCL Dwarka to NSG Dwarka has been closed because of water logging. Please keep away from the usage of this course. Additionally keep away from Narayana Highway, as there’s a large jam scenario because of the broken highway between Narayana to Dhaula Kuan.

#WATCH | Rain lashes portions of Delhi. Visuals from Golfing Membership highway. %.twitter.com/N3eMgLHsyU – ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

PWD Officers mentioned that 15 to twenty lawsuits of water logging were won up to now. A senior legit mentioned, "We're tracking the location and making sure that folks don't face any downside because of water logging. We're taking motion on lawsuits of water going surfing precedence foundation. On the identical time, not unusual other people have uploaded footage and movies of water going surfing more than a few roads of the town on social media.

