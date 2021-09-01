Delhi Visitors Newest Updates: Heavy rains crippled the visitors of Delhi, steer clear of occurring those routes

Delhi Visitors Newest Updates: Because of heavy rains in Delhi, the visitors machine has collapsed on more than a few routes. It’s raining closely within the capital and surrounding spaces on Wednesday morning. Because of this many roads were flooded. Because of this there may be heavy jam at Lajpat Nagar Metro Station, Lajpat Nagar Marg Moolchand Bus Stand, Aurobindo Marg close to AIIMS Flyover, Jehangir Pura Metro Station, at the method from AIIMS to Moolchand, Ring Street Pink Gentle.Additionally Learn – Colleges opened in Delhi from lately, scholars arrived with umbrella within the rain, stated – we had been looking forward to these days

Delhi Visitors Police has requested other folks to steer clear of occurring those routes. Consistent with the visitors police, the subway of Azad Marketplace has been flooded. Because of this the motion of visitors has been stopped from there. The street resulting in Pratap Nagar from this subway has been closed.

In a similar way, the Jakhira underpass has additionally been flooded and it's been closed for visitors. The Delhi Visitors Police has requested other folks to make use of the opposite path Anand Parbat or Roshnara Street.

The Meteorological Division has predicted heavy rains in Delhi on September 4. It’s been raining closely right here since final day.