Delhi: Warrant issued against Kapil Mishra, Kejriwal government minister had filed a case

new Delhi: A Delhi court has issued a bailable warrant against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra for not appearing in the criminal defamation case filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Imran Hussain. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harvinder Singh said, "A bailable warrant of Rs 10,000 has been issued against the accused Kapil Mishra through DCP for the amount concerned."

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harvinder Singh has issued a warrant against Kapil Mishra and ordered him to appear on October 27 in the defamation case filed by Imran Hussain, the minister of Delhi’s Kejriwal government. Explain that Delhi government minister Imran Hussain has filed a defamation petition against BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

Hussain has filed a criminal defamation case against him.

He alleges that he had falsely accused him in the case of ordering the cutting of 17,000 trees in Delhi. The AAP leader had told the court that Mishra along with two other leaders had made false accusations to damage his reputation, which was likely to affect his reputation in future elections.