Delhi Water Provide Replace: Water is not going to are available in many puts in Delhi, touch on those numbers of Jal Board

Delhi Water Provide Replace: Water provide will stay disrupted in lots of portions of Delhi for a couple of days. The Delhi Jal Board acknowledged that water provide will stay affected in some portions of the nationwide capital until September 17. The DJB acknowledged that the issue was once because of restore works within the pump space and electric panels in Dichaon Kalan underground reservoir. Because of this, water provide in lots of residential colonies shall be affected until the restore paintings is finished. Water provide from the pipeline will resume through Friday night time. Jal Board has additionally issued helpline numbers for water comparable issues.

Gopal Nagar, Lokesh Park, Mitraon Gaon, Shiv Enclave, Najafgarh, Nirman Vihar, Gupta Marketplace, Agarwal Colony, Ekta Vihar, Krishna Vihar, Aradhana Enclave, Baba Haridas Nagar, Sainik Enclave, Vinobha Enclave and Extension, Saraswati Kunj, Janata Vihar and There shall be issues in lots of different puts.

The folks of the affected spaces should rely on water provided through water tankers of DJB. It's additional said that water shall be supplied through water tankers in all of the affected spaces and voters can touch DJB on 1800127744, 8527995818 for a similar.

He acknowledged that because of heavy rains within the space in the previous few days, there was an issue with the pump space and the facility panel. In the previous few days, Delhi has won heavy rains within the nationwide capital, resulting in heavy water-logging.