Delhi Water supply: Delhi will soon get 24-hour water supply, know what is CM Kejriwal’s plan

new Delhi: A plan is being made to provide 24-hour drinking water in the country's capital, Delhi. Under this scheme, water will be provided 24 hours in every house in Delhi. The special thing is that there will be no need of water tank or any pump to provide water. Delhi government will adopt world class modern technology for this work. To give additional water to Delhi, water can be taken from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

To improve the water distribution facility in Delhi, the Delhi government will adopt new technology on the lines of developed countries. Water will be distributed in Delhi in a modern way like abroad. This system will be centralized and the waste or theft of water will be detected from the control room itself.

Delhi government has denied privatization of Delhi Jal Board. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "We will not privatize the distribution of water and the system related to it in Delhi. Anyway, I am personally against privatization. "

In a recent meeting with officials of Delhi Jal Board, we have decided that a consultant will be appointed to suggest measures that can ensure 24 * 7 water supply to every house. We will try and achieve this goal within 5 years: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/BVRB62BnN1 – ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

During a press conference on Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “We are going to appoint a consultant to provide water through 24 hours of modern technology in Delhi. This consultant will arrange to fix the management of water and fix the responsibility of each drop of water. At the same time, the Delhi government will also be made aware of the modern technology of water distribution. ”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “930 million (93 crore) gallons of water is produced daily in Delhi. Delhi has a population of about 2 crores, that is, for every person, whether rich or poor, around 176 liters of water is produced. This includes industrial, field swimming pools, farming, domestic water and other uses of water. We have to increase the availability of water now. For this, we are talking to the government of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. “

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the responsibility of management and distribution of water in Delhi. The Chief Minister admitted that there are many types of flaws in the management of water. He said, “930 million gallons of water does not decrease. Water is stolen from it, water leaks. We have to fix water management. The right responsibility for each drop of water distribution should be fixed. ”